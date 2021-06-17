A dance music festival in Chelmsford has been rescheduled after the Government delayed lifting Covid restrictions.
The House and Garage Orchestra had been due to hold the event in Admirals Park next weekend.
But after the announcement of a four week delay earlier this week the event has been put on hold until later in the summer.
The House and Garage Orchestra Concert will feature 3 Of A Kind and their smash hit ‘Baby Cakes’.
Alongside will be Shola Ama, Kele le Roc, Mc Neat, Sweet Female Attitude, Shelley Nelson, Scott & Leon, Lifford Shillingford, Sabrina Washington from Mis-Teeq who will be performing the smash hit garage anthems All I Want, Why and One Night Stand.
The event will now take place on Friday August 6.
In a post on Facebook the organisers said: "All purchased tickets are valid and can be retained for the new date Admirals Park,Chemsford,Essex ..6pm till 10.30pm.
"Iconic Dance Anthems lifted to a new dimension...
"Large Scale Orchestra with outstanding original and special guest vocalists."
To book tickets visit http://skiddle.com/e/35838566