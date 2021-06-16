The mayor of Chelmsford has officially opened a care providers new offices.

Jude Deakin was joined by several Bluebird Care directors to open its new Mid Essex headquarters last week.

The Bluebird Care branch were recently awarded ‘Outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission for its work with customers and their families who require home care services.

Bluebird Care hopes the relocation of the new office to Chelmsford city centre will put it at the heart of its customer base and enable it to continue to provide quality care.

Kevin McCormack, Director of Bluebird Care Mid Essex, said: “The opening of the new office is a testament to the Mid Essex branch of Bluebird Care.

“Through building relationships with customers, setting high standards and delivering outstanding service, we have been able to grow.

“The new office puts us at the heart of the community in the City Centre.

“It will allow us to continue to improve our high service levels to more customers in the region.

“A huge thank you the whole team and Madam Mayor for celebrating with us and taking part in the official opening.”