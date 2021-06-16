AN MP got the ball rolling on a new boules pitch installed at a Chelmsford residential park.

John Whittingdale, MP for Maldon, was invited to open the new facility at the Temple Grove residential park, in Bakers Lane, West Hanningfield.

Owners of park, Berkeleyparks, hope the new facility will help the residents of its 162 park homes stay active.

Mr Whittingdale was welcomed to the park by Berkeleyparks managing director David Curson and Temple Grove's manager Gloria Bradford.

As well as trying his hand at a boules challenge, the MP also planted a commemorative maple tree near the pitch which will provide shade in the years to come.

During his tour of the park, Mr Whittingdale was shown part of a new development of park homes which provide ground level access and other wheelchair-friendly features.

The homes are constructed from a new environmentally sympathetic composite material which provides low-maintenance benefits and a long life-span.

"We were delighted that Mr Whittingdale was able to come and open our new boules pitch and see for himself the type of lifestyles on offer at Temple Grove," said Mr Curson.

"Our aim is to provide peaceful and well-managed surroundings for more mature folk, and to foster a mutually supportive atmosphere and a sense of neighbourliness.

"Most crucially, this means that nobody need feel alone and isolated in retirement, and for those who wish it there are always plenty of social opportunities available.

"The boules pitches we have already installed on other parks are being very well used, and I'm sure that Temple Grove residents will soon be getting into the swing of things." he added.

