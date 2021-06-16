OFFICERS discovered a bag of cannabis which had been discarded in Chelmsford.
Essex Police Chelmsford's Disruptor Team were carrying out high visibility patrols in the city and surrounding areas.
Whilst supporting the Local Policing team and Community Policing Team they found a bag, full of smaller bags of cannabis, which had been discarded.
A spokesman for Essex Police Chelmsford said: "Our investigation into this matter continues.
"We would like to thank all the members of public that called in/spoke to us in the street, we really appreciate the information you provided.
"As always, to report any policing matter call 999 in an emergency or 101 in a non-emergency and if you have information of any level of criminality or antisocial behaviour these can also be reported online on our Essex Police website.
"This forms part of our team's Listen.Act.Tell process."