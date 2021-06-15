Storms and heavy rain are expected to hit Chelmsford from tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms from 6pm tomorrow until midnight on Thursday.

A further warning is in place from 9am on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

The weather forecaster warned of the potential for travel disruption and flooding.

SEE ALSO: ​New Chelmsford axe throwing pub granted alcohol licence

What to expect

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Hour-by-hour forecast for Wednesday

A fine and dry day with light winds and plenty of sunshine, hazy at times. Very warm or hot though cooler along east coastal areas. Thundery showers spreading north late. Maximum temperature 29C.

0:00: Clear and max temperature of 14C

1am: Clear and max temperature of 14C

2am: Clear and max temperature of 14C

3am: Clear and max temperature of 13C

4am: Clear and max temperature of 13C

5am: Sunny and max temperature of 12C

6am: Sunny and max temperature of 14C

7am: Sunny and max temperature of 16C

8am: Sunny and max temperature of 18C

9am: Sunny and max temperature of 20C

10am: Sunny and max temperature of 22C

11am: Sunny and max temperature of 23C

12pm: Sunny and max temperature of 25C

1pm: Sunny and max temperature of 26C

2pm: Sunny and max temperature of 27C

3pm: Sunny and max temperature of 28C

4pm: Mostly sunny and max temperature of 28C

5pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 28C

6pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 28C

7pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 27C

8pm: Partly cloudy and max temperature of 25C

9pm: Showers and max temperature of 23C

10pm: Rain and max temperature of 21C

11pm: Rain and max temperature of 20C

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday:

Generally cloudy on Thursday and Friday, with bands of organised showers pushing north, occasionally heavy and thundery. Generally bright or sunny on Saturday, with perhaps the odd shower.

Met Office advice for driving in a thunderstorm

If you are caught out in thunder and lightning it is advised that you wind up the windows and stay inside your car. This is because in the vast majority of cars with a metal roof and frame, the frame will act as a conductive Faraday cage, passing the current around the passengers inside and on to the ground.

Soft-top convertibles, with their fabric roofs, are the most at risk and could catch fire if struck by lightning

Be aware that current can travel through other parts of many modern cars, including GPS and radio systems. Cars with metal interior handles, foot pedals and steering wheels can also carry current

Cars can be damaged both internally and externally by lightning strikes

Thunderstorms can also bring a risk of sudden gusty winds, those most at risk would include cyclists, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Remember to give vulnerable road users including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians more room than usual. They are more likely to be blown around by side winds – always keep a safe distance.

Keep your speed down, lowering your speed will lower the distance you travel when buffeted around by the wind.

Hail storms can be extremely dangerous to drive in reducing your ability to see and be seen, as well as causing damage to your vehicle. If hail is severe, stop and pull over to a safe place and remain inside the vehicle