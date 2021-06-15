A NEW Thai restaurant is set to open in Chelmsford this summer.

Giggling Squid has announced it will be openings its third restaurant in Essex at Bond Street in the city.

Known for its light floral interiors and bold flavours, the restaurant chain already has outlets in Billericay and Brentwood.

The menu features fresh dishes celebrating exotic ingredients from Thailand with favourites including Jicama Salad and the Soft-Shell Pranee Prawns.

Andy Laurillard, Giggling Squid co-founder, said: “Thai mealtimes are energetic, informal, adventurous and where food is celebrated.

"It’s relaxed and there’s no standing on ceremony.

"We simply want people to have a great time over something tasty.

"Every Giggling Squid has its own personal touch to it, and this restaurant is no different; it’s a beautifully designed space that we hope will bring a lot of pleasure to our guests.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

The new restaurant will be at B109 to 111 Bond Street.

It is set to open this summer and opening hours will be - Monday to Thursday 12noon - 10pm, Friday to Saturday 12noon - 10.30pm and Sunday 12noon - 9.30pm.

A wide takeaway menu will also be available for click & collect or telephone orders as well as delivery.

