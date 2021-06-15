A teenager wanted to make a 3D printed gun as part of an extreme right-wing terror plot, a court has heard.

Matthew Cronjager, 18, hated Jews, Muslims and those with a different sexual orientation to him and wanted to bring about a revolution based on his racist ideology, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutor Alistair Richardson said Cronjager wanted to get hold of firearms and ammunition and drew up plans for an underground bunker to store the weapons.

Part of the plot involved plans to make a gun using a 3D printer, but Cronjager unwittingly sent instructions and funds to an undercover law enforcement operative.

Cronjager, of Ingatestone, is on trial charged with engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorist acts between October 31 and December 19 last year.

He also faces four counts of collecting terrorist information and another charge of disseminating terrorist publications through a library on the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

Cronjager denies all of the charges.

For more Chelmsford news, visit our homepage or follow us on Facebook

“He wanted to bring about a change of government by violence,” said Mr Richardson.

“He wanted to bring about his own revolution, based on his own racist ideology.

“To that end, he sought to produce a firearm, using a 3D printer, he made plans for storage of firearms, in preparation for his violent acts, and provided instructions and funds to others, in order to secure the manufacture of a firearm.”

Jurors were shown Cronjager’s hand drawn plans for an underground hideaway in a “secluded area” complete with “mortar space, rifle crate, petrol crate, ammunition, first aid, clothes, food and water” below a “dirt layer”.

“He was preparing a bunker in which to store the firearms he was seeking to obtain,” said Mr Richardson.

The prosecutor said Cronjager showed an “intricate knowledge” of guns and talked of “getting aroused” browsing for firearms online.

In messages, he sent links of firearms websites on the dark web and said he bought and stored cryptocurrency Bitcoin ready to use to buy a weapon, the court heard.

In an encrypted group chat, Cronjager allegedly discussed getting hold of a 3D printer, and shared information on how to find the design for a gun in a private message with the undercover officer.

In another private message, Cronjager said he was expecting a shipment of professionally printed weapons from Spain to arrive the following year.

He then said: “I don’t want to start anything too soon but I want to conduct at least one offensive action within two years.”

Mr Richardson told jurors: “That message making it plain his intention was both to arm the group and also to take action.”

Cronjager is also alleged to have set about obtaining manuals and publications to help with his cause, as well as downloading a large amount of extreme right-wing propaganda and setting up an online library for like-minded people.

Some of the material provided “real and practical guidance” to people who would want to commit terrorist atrocities, the court heard.

In December 2019, police searched Cronjager’s home and seized his iPhone, laptop and USB devices.

“Across all these devices the police found a large quantity of extreme right wing propaganda, images, videos, documents and messaging,” the prosecutor said.

“They show the defendant’s mindset and demonstrate his beliefs.”

The trial, which is expected to last for two weeks, continues.