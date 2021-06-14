A dance music festival in Chelmsford has been given the green light by the city council.

But depending on whether the Government lifts coronavirus restrictions on June 21 – it may have to be postponed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to confirm a four-week delay to easing of lockdown restrictions in England this evening.

It would mean capacity limits at outdoor events, as well as for sports, pubs and cinemas. Nightclubs would stay closed.

Organisers of The House and Garage Orchestra in Admirals Park – scheduled for June 25, just four days after restrictions are due to ease – say much will depend on Government rules surrounding mass gathering like concerts.

The House and Garage Orchestra Concert will feature 3 Of A Kind and their smash hit ‘Baby Cakes’.

Alongside will be Shola Ama, Kele le Roc, Mc Neat, Sweet Female Attitude, Shelley Nelson, Scott & Leon, Lifford Shillingford, Sabrina Washington from Mis-Teeq who will be performing the smash hit garage anthems All I Want, Why and One Night Stand.

The event – if it goes ahead – would be the first mass outdoor gathering in Chelmsford since lockdown last year.

For the council it spells the start of what could be the beginning of much-needed income streams.

The council has been left millions in deficit after being unable to raise important funding because of the closure of its leisure facilities and parks.