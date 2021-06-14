DRIVERS are set to face further disruption next month when major improvement works to the A12 and A120 take place.

Highways England has revealed a £218 million package of major road improvements across the east of England.

Two major roads in north Essex are set to benefit, with both the A12 and A120 undergoing significant maintenance projects.

Here is what we know about the works:

Set to start next month, works on the A12 will see junction 25 at Marks Tey completely overhauled with carriageway repairs, new road markings, studs and kerbs.

Further works are also taking place on the carriageway between junction 15, for Margaretting, and Junction 18, for Sandon.

Parts of the A12 were closed overnight for five weeks for resurfacing and bridge maintenance works earlier this year as part of a five month programme of improvements.

The road was closed between Spring Lane in Colchester and Eight Ash Green leading to a nine mile diversion.

The second phase of the work saw the A120 northbound sliproad entry to the A12 at Ardleigh closed for four weeks for bridge works.

More works are due to start next month at the A120 Crown Interchange in Colchester with the area set to be completely resurfaced.

What restrictions will be in place?

Road closures, diversions and traffic restrictions are expected although these have yet to be announced.

Details of these and the exact date for works will be announced in the coming weeks, with the residents and businesses affected being contacted directly.

What have the authorities said?

Martin Fellows, Highways England regional director for the east, said: “Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.

“With this investment, Highways England will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move.”

The latest £218 million tranche of funding will be spent on 100 schemes across Essex and the rest of the east and follows on from the completion of a £117 million programme of roads repairs in the past 12 months.

Roads Minister Baroness Charlotte Vere said: “As we build back better from the pandemic, this multi-million-pound investment will ensure millions of motorists and road-users in the East of England have access to better journeys, all while improving road safety and boosting the economy right across the region.

“The investment comes in addition to our plans for major dualling and widening schemes on roads such as the A47 and A12, which will begin construction over the next two to three years.

“This Government will continue to level up connections and improve infrastructure across the country, ensuring everyone, everywhere, can get around quickly and easily.”

For updates, visit www.highwaysengland.co.uk.