The number of patients currently in hospital with coronavirus in mid Essex has been revealed.
Mid and South Essex Trust was caring for eleven patients as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS data shows this number was up from seven on the same day the previous week and up from six four weeks ago.
Figures also show that two new Covid pateitns were admitted to hospital in the week leading up to June 6.
Across England there were 879 people in hospital with Covid as of June 8, with 140 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 5 per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11 per cent.