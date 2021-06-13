A FAMILY favourite zoo is being reimagined and could give youngsters the chance to get up close with small animals, reptiles and colourful birds.

Plans are being put together to open a new zoo - Call of the Wild Zoological park - on the site of the former Tropical Wings Zoo just outside South Woodham Ferrers.

Announcing the plans on Facebook, bosses revealed they are carrying out works to prepare the site and construct new animal exhibits as well as working on their licence for the new site.

Tropical Wings Zoo proved popular before it closed for good in December 2017 with residents regularly visiting from across Essex.

A spokesman for the new attraction said: “We are excited to announce that we will be opening ‘Call of the Wild Zoological Park’ at what was formally known as Tropical Wings Zoo, in South Woodham Ferrers, Essex in early spring, 2022.

“We are currently in the process of rebuilding and restoring parts of the well-loved attraction as well as working towards our licensing.

Feeding - Nicki Meyn feeding a colourful bird at the former zoo

“The plan is to keep previous crowd favourites, as well as creating new immersive and geographically themed destinations for our guests to enjoy and explore.”

Top councillors and community leaders have welcomed the investment and new attraction for families and visitors across south Essex.

David Dadds, mayor of Basildon, said: “It’s great to see investment and I know Tropical Wings Zoo was so popular and I remember taking my children there and they loved it.

“It’ll be great for families in this part of the county and leisure is so important and this will give children chance to learn about animals and enjoy encounters with the creatures too.

“It will be good for the children to interact with these animals and will be a great experience.”

A spokesman for Call of the Wild Zoological Park added: “Keep an eye on our social media for developments on the park, as well as competitions for the opportunity to win tickets and become some of our first guests.