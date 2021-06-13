A nail bar and beauty salon has been given the green light to open in the Bond Street shop left vacant when Accessorize closed.

Monsoon Accessorize closed 35 stores last year, including its shop in the Chelmsford shopping centre, after it entered administration.

It meant the store did not reopen after the first lockdown.

Dubai-based brand NBAR has now been given permission to open in the shopping complex.

Aquila, owners of Bond Street, told planners the brand has 20 sites worldwide and hopes to add Chelmsford to the list.

The planning document said: “It is intended that the unit will trade under the name ‘NBAR’ and will be operated by a franchisee of that company.

“Launched in 2001, NBAR is a Dubai based operator offering a broad range of treatments including manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading and massage, in a high quality environment.”

Read more >> These five new brands are opening in Chelmsford shopping centre

Planners at Chelmsford City Council have given the green light to the plans for the change of use.

One Chelmsford BID supported the change of use application and said it was "positive news that companies are choosing Chelmsford to open businesses within the city centre."

There were no comments submitted by residents.

The planning officer's report said: "The proposed nail bar and beauty salon would provide a new use for a currently vacant unit and would provide a service which would be directly compatible with and complement the existing retail and leisure offerings within Bond Street and the wider shopping area.

"The proposed change of use would bring a new business into the city centre which would support the existing retail function of the Primary Shopping Area and provide a positive new use for a currently vacant unit.

"It would cause no adverse impacts to the retail function of the city centre or to the character and appearance of the surrounding area."