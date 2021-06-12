Community heroes and big names have been celebrated in the Queen's birthday honours list.
The awards, announced last night, has a focus on the life-saving work of Covid-19 vaccine design and delivery and some famous faces from the worlds of sports, TV and music.
Essex-born singer Alison Moyet, Scottish star Lulu and choreographer Arlene Phillips made the list.
Roy Hodgson, Sue Barker and Kevin Sinfield are among the leading names from the world of sport to be recognised.
There were also a host of people from across Chelmsford and further afield in Essex who have been given recognition in the list.
Here is our round-up.
Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)
Susan Bell. Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Clinical Director, Kids Inspire. For services to Charity, Mental Health Provision and Education. (Chelmsford, Essex)
Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)
Allan Godfrey Blundell. For services to School Governance and the Voluntary Sector in Essex. (Colchester, Essex)
David William Churcher. For services to Construction. (Braintree, Essex)
Michael John Conyers. For services to Charity and the community in Brentwood, Essex. (Brentwood, Essex)
Reverend Andrew Fordyce. For services to the community in Colchester, Essex. (Alresford, Essex)
Susan Rose Freestone. For services to the Food Supply Chain. (Elsenham, Essex)
Ashraf Rahimsha Patel. Associate Specialist, Breast Surgery, The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust. For services to Funding and Research for Breast Cancer. (Harlow, Essex)
Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)
Robert Louis Angira. Senior Manager, Hutchison Ports UK and Club Director, Essex Rebels Junior Basketball Club. For services to Underprivileged Children in Essex through Sport. (Colchester, Essex)
Lyndsey Barrett. Founder, Sport for Confidence. For services to Disability Sport particularly during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Billericay, Essex)
James Austin Beardwell. Customer Experience Assistant, J Sainsbury’s plc. For services to the Food Supply Chain during Covid-19. (Witham, Essex)
Edwin Barry Anthony Clarke. Police Staff, Essex Police. For services to Policing and the community in Essex. (Leigh-on-Sea, Essex)
Kay Phyllis Sheard English. Traffic Manager, City of London. For services to Transport Management in the City of London including during the Covid-19 Pandemic. (Frinton on Sea, Essex)
Brian Anthony Jaggs. Police Staff Deputy Head of IT, Essex and Kent Police. For services to Policing and the Covid-19 Response. (Chelmsford, Essex)
Jacqueline Knight. Consumer Policy and Enforcement Manager, Civil Aviation Authority. For services to Consumers. (Chelmsford, Essex)
Stuart Long. For services to the community in Southend, Essex. (Southend-on-Sea, Essex)
John Ian Michael McKay. For services to community in Basildon, Essex. (Basildon, Essex)
Joyce Obaseki. Founder, Grant A Smile. For services to Vulnerable People and the community in Loughton especially during Covid-19. (Loughton, Essex)
Liam Benjamin Preston. For services to Young People. (Brentwood, Essex)