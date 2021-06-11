More than half of people in Chelmsford have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, figures reveal.

NHS data shows 74,798 people had received both jabs by June 6 – 52 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 71,021 were aged 30 and over – 61 per cent of the age group.

It means 3,777 people aged between 16 to 29 have received both doses.

Across England, more than half of people aged 16 and over have received their second vaccine dose.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who had received at least one dose between different areas across Chelmsford.

Across Chelmsford, 78 per cent of those aged 16 and over have had one jab.

Areas with the highest coverage:

Great Leighs and the Walthams, with 89.6 per cent of people aged 16 and over given their first dose

Danbury and Bicknacre, 86 per cent

Margaretting, Stock and Ramsden, 85.3 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

Central Chelmsford, 60.4 per cent

Melbourne, 67.8 per cent

Waterhouse Lane and Admirals Park, 69.7 per cent

Across England, 23.6 million people had received a second dose of the jab by June 6 – 52 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 22.3 million people aged 30 and over – 62 per cent of the age group.

In total, 33.6 million people had received at least one dose of a vaccine by the same date, covering 74 per cent of people over 16.