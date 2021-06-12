OVER the past year many engaged couples across the country have been forced to postpone or even cancel their weddings due to the pandemic.
In what was meant to be the happiest day of their lives, Covid has made wedding planning ten times more stressful - as if it wasn't hard enough already.
But with restrictions set to be lifted on June 21, providing the Government follows the lockdown roadmap, all rules are set to be scrapped.
Not only will this mean that large outdoor events and nightclubs will be able to go ahead, but restrictions on weddings and funerals should be taken away.
With the landmark date not far away, here's a list of ten wedding venues in south Essex that have a 5-star rating on wedding website Hitched.co.uk:
- The Roslin Beach Hotel - Thorpe Bay
- Park Inn by Radisson Palace - Southend
- The Rochford Hotel - Rochford
- The Old House - Rochford
- Muthu Westcliff Hotel - Westcliff
- The Lawn - Rochford
- Rayleigh Windmill - Rayleigh
- Apton Hall - Rochford
- Hutton Hall - Dunton
- Woodlands Marquee Lakeside - Grays
To find more, click here.