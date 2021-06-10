A NEW book taking residents of an architectural adventure across Chelmsford has been released.

Jim Reeve's Chelmsford in 50 Buildings explores the history of the city through a selection of its most famous buildings.

It chronicles the changes which have taken place over the decades whilst examining both landmark constructions and more everyday buildings.

New book charts the history of Chelmsford by exploring 50 famous buildings

Buildings like the old police station, administration offices, and Chelmsford Prison all feature, as well as theatres, museums and sports grounds.

It is the latest in publisher Amberley Publishing's 50 Buildings series.

Mr Reeve has published two books about Chelmsford and six books overall.

He has spent most of his life around the city after being sent to his grandparents in Essex to escape bombing during the Second World War.

To find out more or purchase the book, visit www.amberley-books.com/chelmsford-in-50-buildings.html.