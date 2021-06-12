Euro 2020 has finally arrived after being delayed a year.

Matches kicked off on Friday with the tournament being held across 12 cities in Europe.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are widely tipped as one of the favourites for the tournament, facing Croatia, Czech Republic and arch-rivals Scotland in their group games.

They'll be hoping to go at least one better than they did at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where they lost to Croatia in the semi-finals.

The extraordinary run sparking huge celebrations across the country and marked a memorable summer in England.

The team will play their first match in the tournament against Croatia at 2pm tomorrow (Sunday).

Here are five places across Chelmsford where you'll be able to watch.

The Wheatsheaf

The sports bar is showing all the games live on HD TV. You can find a full schedule on its website.

The Plough

The Duke Street pub will be showing the matches throughout the tournament.

Punters will be able to spend more time watching as they'll be able to order drinks and food on an app.

Golden Fleece

The pub is showing all the fixtures live so punters won't miss any action.

People are advised to book in advance at the venue's website.

Walkabout

Walkabout bars across the UK will be playing the football this summer.

The Lawns venue is one of the most popular bars for sports.

You need to book in for the fixtures and it is likely to be very busy.

The Courtyard

The venues is also showing all games throughout the tournament.

They'll be showing matches on big screens indoors and out.

What rules will be in place at pubs?

It is hoped Euro 2020 will provide a major boost the UK's struggling hospitality industry, particularly pubs.

However, there will be rules in place at venues to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Face coverings must be worn when not at a table and there's no ordering from a bar, only table service.

Social distancing will be in place, but there is no curfew on drinkers at the moment.

There is talk Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be thinking of removing some restrictions, such as table service only, from June 21 - but this is not yet confirmed.

Of course, things could go the other way, depending on how coronavirus figures are looking closer to the big kick off on June 11.