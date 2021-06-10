The most popular names for babies born in England and Wales last year have been revealed.

We've had a closer look at the data to find out which names were most popular in Colchester.

Nationally Olivia topped the list for girls names followed by Amelia, Isla, Ava and Mia.

In Chelmsford the most popular name was Florence with 15 babies given the name.

This was followed by Sophie and Grace with 12 babies given those names.

There were 11 babies called Emily and nine called Millie.

For boys the top five names in England and Wales were Oliver, George, Noah, Arthur and Harry.

In Chelmsford the most popular boys names were Harry and Noah with 21 babies having each name.

This was followed by George with 20 babies, Freddie with 17 and Alfie with 16.

David Corps, Vital Statistics Outputs Branch, Office for National Statistics, said: "Oliver and Olivia continued their reign as the top boys’ and girls’ names in 2019, but analysis shows choices in baby names can differ depending on the mother’s age.

"We found younger mothers opted for more modern girls’ names like Harper, which has seen a rise since the Beckhams named their daughter so in 2011, and shortened boys’ names like Freddie.

"In contrast, older mothers chose more traditional names such as Jack and Charlotte.

“Popular culture continues to influence the baby names landscape. Following Dua Lipa’s first UK number one single in 2017, the number of girls named Dua has doubled from 63 to 126 in 2019.”