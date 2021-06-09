Detectives are appealing for information after thieves stole a trailer - only to leave it in the middle of a nearby road.
The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday (June 8) morning in Boreham.
Police were called out to a property from where the trailer was snatched and found it just minutes later abandoned in the middle of a nearby road.
It was returned to the owner but it is not known if there were any items inside the trailer which may have been stolen.
A police spokesman said: "The investigation is ongoing but we belive that the suspects would have made quite alot of noise.
"If you saw or heard anything suspicious or have any CCTV or dashcam footage we would ask you contact us quoting 42/107865/21."
