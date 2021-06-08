A number of small changes could be on the cards for the parliamentary constituencies which serve Chelmsford.

The Boundary Commission for England has published its initial proposals to redraw constituencies across the country, to ensure that they are more equally balanced in terms of voter numbers.

It would see major changes to the parliamentary map, with England set to gain 10 additional seats at the expense of Wales, which is due to lose eight, and Scotland, which will be down two.

Of the 533 existing English constituencies, fewer than 10 per cent will remain unchanged under the proposals.

By law, the commission is required to draw up seats with 69,724 to 77,062 electors – a condition which it said meant that widespread change was “inevitable”.

Under the plans Galleywood moves from Chelmsford to Maldon.

Little Baddow, Danbury and Sandon moves from Maldon to Braintree.

Boreham and The Leighs, Broomfield and The Walthams, Chelmsford Rural West and Writtle all move from Saffron Walden to Braintree.

The Chelmsford seat was re-established back in 2010.

It is currently held by Conservative Vicky Ford with a 17,621 vote majority.

The seat will include the wards Chelmer Village and Beaulieu Park, Goat Hall, Great Baddow East, Great Baddow West, Marconi, Moulsham and Central, Moulsham Lodge, Patching Hall, St Andrew's, The Lawns, Trinity, and Waterhouse Farm.

The commission stressed that the proposals, which open for an initial eight-week public consultation period, were provisional.

It is not due to make its final recommendations to Parliament until July 2023.

Commission secretary Tim Bowden said: “Today’s proposals mark the first time people get to see what the new map of parliamentary constituencies might look like. But they are just the commission’s initial thoughts.

“We want to hear the views of the public to ensure that we get the new boundaries for Parliamentary constituencies right.”