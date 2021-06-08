Chelmsford has one of the highest average rent to average income disparities in the UK, figures have revealed.
InventoryBase has investigated the UK rental market.
Using government data, the property inspection software provider found that the average rent in Chelmsford equated to 40.67 per cent of the average wage.
The study also found that the average rent in UK cities was an estimated 30.93 per cent of average earnings, a 1 per cent increase between 2019 and 2020.
Warrick Swift, commercial director of InventoryBase: “While only taking into account average earnings and average rent, these findings reveal that renting in the UK is getting more expensive.
"However, our study also shows that return on investment in buy-to-let property is also sinking, thanks mainly to the rapidly accelerating property market following the shutdown last year.
"It'll be interesting to see how the end of the stamp duty holiday and the ending of more restrictions impact the property market and what that means for renters and buyers alike.”