The A12 is partially blocked after a crash between two vehicles.
There are delays on the road Chelmsford-bound between J12 for Shenfield and J13 for Ingatestone.
Traffic is slow moving.
There are also delays across Chelmsford.
There is reports of slow moving traffic on Parkway (East) between High Bridge (A1099) and the Army & Navy Roundabout.
And on White Hart Lane East Bound there is slow moving traffic between Essex Regiment Way and Colchester Road (Sainsbury's Roundabout).