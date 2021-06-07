A two-week long festival is set to return to Chelmsford later this month.

The annual event, which launched in 2017, was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But organisers have confirmed it will be back this year, and will feature a mix of live music, historic walks, art displays and a street carnival.

The festival begins on Saturday, June 19 and will finish two weeks later on July 4.

Among the main events, are:

The House and Garage Orchestra featuring 90s soul singer, Shola Ama at Admirals Park on Friday, June 25.

Ska/ Reggae band ‘The Dualer’s’ with ‘From the Jam’ and The Special’s Neville Staples on Saturday, June 26.

Chelmsford-based live music venue Hot Box and electronic collective Resonance will be hosting music events in the High Street to celebrate ‘Make Music Day’ on Monday, June 21.

BBC journalist Hugh Pym will be speaking at the Cramphorn Theatre on Friday , July 2, discussing the Marconi scandal of 1913.

A new guided circular walk around Moulsham will explore the area’s rich history and will reveal the stories hidden in plain sight in the streets. The walk leaves Chelmsford Museum at 1pm and again at 3pm on Sunday, June 27.

Also running will be several art events including an art exhibition in the Meadows Shopping Centre, a handmade postcard installation in Chelmsford Cathedral, as well as other events.

The carnival will conclude the Chelmsford Festival on Sunday, July 4, and will start at 1pm.

This year’s carnival will be a green event with no motorised vehicles taking part, instead revellers are encouraged to be inventive with their floats.

The carnival route

Tony Morrison, the creative director of the festival says: “2020 was a difficult year, we had to cancel the festival because of the government advice, but we want to make this festival really something special and celebrate our wonderful community.

"My own highlight of the festival is ‘Streets Alive’ on Saturday 3 July, it will be silly and totally unpredictable.

“Chelmsford has a reputation for ingenuity and engineering excellence so we want people to reflect this in how they design their floats (for the carnival).

“We want to see go-carts, trollies, bikes, roller skates and anything else which will be bold, exciting and be kind to our environment.”

The full itinerary for the festival is available at chelmsfordfestival.co.uk.