CHELMSFORD Council is asking residents to vote for how they'd like a new children's play park to look.

The play area at Springfield Hall Park is set to be refurbished soon.

In preparation the council is offering residents the chance to have their say on the new plans for the park.

Residents are being asked to vote for their favourite out of four designs - titled A, B, C and D.

You can either vote on Facebook or by emailing parksrequests@chelmsford.gov.uk.

Chelmsford Council posted on Facebook: "The play area at Springfield Hall Park (CM1 7QE) is looking to be refurbished shortly.

"Get involved in choosing what the new play area will look like by voting for your favourite design proposal in the play area consultation.

"Take a look through the photos and then vote for your one preferred choice by commenting A, B, C or D below, OR by e-mailing parksrequests@chelmsford.gov.uk.

"Your vote will only count once; please do not do both.

"Please share this post with anyone you know living in the Springfield area so they can be part of the decision-making of what the new play area will look like."

Voting will close on Friday 18 June 2021.