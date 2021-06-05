EXPERTS at the Consumer Data Research Centre (CDRC) have analysed areas across Chelmsford to expose the unhealthiest places in the city.

Specialists at CDRC investigated wellbeing by monitoring pollution levels in each Chelmsford neighbourhood, as well as the amount of parks and recreational spaces.

The availability of health services, such as GP surgeries and pharmacies, and the number of takeaways, pubs and gambling shops was also taken into account.

An interactive map has now been created to display the findings.

How does the map work?

The map tracks a CDRC's health index - also known as Access to Healthy Assets and Hazards (AHAH).

It takes into consideration:

Retail environment (access to fast food outlets, pubs, off-licences, tobacconists, gambling outlets)

Health services (access to GPs, hospitals, pharmacies, dentists, leisure services)

Physical environment (Blue Space, Green Space - Active, Green Space - Passive)

Air quality (Nitrogen Dioxide, Particulate Matter 10, Sulphur Dioxide).

Each of these factors is tracked and provides an overall AHAH score for that area.

The lower the school the healthier the area is, it appears blue on the map.

The higher scores are represented with red and indicates the town is less healthy than its blue counterparts.

Areas are also ranked one to 10 healthiest areas are given a rank of one while the unhealthiest regions are classed as a 10.

This is how healthy each area of Chelmsford is:

City centre

The city centre has lots of darker orange colours reflecting the high density of pubs, fast food restaurants and air pollution.

Chelmer Village

The area, which is also home to a retail park, is one of the areas with the darkest colours.

Moulsham

The area has a mixture of darker areas and some lighter areas reflecting it having good access to healthcare and green space.

Great Baddow

The area has one of the darkest orange areas in the whole area but also some lighter areas.

Springfield

Springfield has more yellow and green areas but parts of the area rank worst for green space.

Boreham, Broomfield and Writtle

The three areas all have lighter colours relflecting fewer fast food restaurants and pubs and better access to health services and green spaces.

Writtle performs well for its lack of off licences and gambling shops.