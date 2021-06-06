With the weather much warmer and summer finally here we've put together a list of some of the best places to enjoy a visit to in Essex.

We asked our readers to tell us their favourite places to visit in the county be it beaches, attractions, countryside or urban.

And hundreds of you responded to our request.

Here is a round-up of your suggestions.

Unsurprisingly the county's stunning coastline featured prominently in your suggestions.

From Southend to Mersea to Clacton, Walton and everywhere in between Essex has miles of beautiful seaside.

Julie Boyd said: "Mersea beach, All the beautiful woodland walks around Colchester, Rowhedge waterfront, Wivenhoe Quay."

John Harvey said: "Brightlingsea, or Wivenhoe very picturesque, boating community, various pubs that are lovely to sit outside and have a meal by the water with boats coming past, outside swimming pool (summer hours) Brightlingsea.

"Skate park, museum, boat shops, library, classic fish and chip shops, what more could you ask for."

Leanne Notley added: "Southend on sea! We visited today & had a great time. Beach, arcades, crazy golf, adventure island.. 😃 was very busy though."

Other readers highlighted our tranquil countryside.

Belinda Dhahak said: "Fingringhoe Wick for countryside and wildlife. Brightlingsea for a relaxing evening walk along the promenade watching the sun set."

Carol Boore said: "Dedham... constable country. Finchingfield is a lovely village. Headingham castle can be good when they have events.

"Leigh Chalkwell Southend for the front etc. Laindon hills to walk in the woods.. lovely when there’s bluebells. Nice to pop in lake meadows for a walk and a coffee at billericay. A visit to Hadleigh castle is lovely for the view etc.

"Little Baddow is a lovely walk by the river. Colchester is a lovely town to shop. Holland on sea nice with a country park at the end of prom. Watt Tyler park for a walk.

"Coal house fort Tilbury. Shoebury east beach. Creasing temple barns when events are on. Tudor palace lower marney towers. Plenty more too.., lots in Essex."

Other suggestions included Colchester Zoo, Colchester Castle and park, Maldon Promenade, the Dengie peninsular, Chelmsford and Braintree.

Is there anywhere else you'd suggest? Comment below.