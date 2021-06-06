Essex hot spots in draw in plenty of celebs – and we’re not surprised the county has offers so much.

An impressive array of stars call the county their home and some own holiday homes here.

In addition, the county has always been a favourite with production companies - with several films and TV shows filmed here recently including Andor - Disney+, Slow Horses - AppleTV+, Downton Abbey film, The Essex Serpent - AppleTV+ and many more.

Visit - Denise Van Outen with partner Eddie

Here are some locations in south Essex where you can spot your favourite celeb.

Roslin Beach Hotel, Southend – Basildon star Denise Van Outen dropped into the plush seafront hotel for dinner with her partner Eddie early last month.

Maison Talbooth in Dedham – Popstar Michelle Heaton enjoyed a stay at the boutique hotel - The former Liberty X star turned personal trainer shared the pictures of her stay on Instagram.

Luxury - the hotel. Inset Michelle Heaton

Sealife Adventure Southend – Football star Rio Ferdinand and his reality TV wife Katie popped into the seafront attraction to meet and feed the cute penguins.

Visit - Rio and Katie Ferdinand

Marsh Farm South Woodham Ferrers – Celebrity couple Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne enjoyed family time with their children at the popular attraction.

Family fun - Jacquline Jossa, Dan Osbourne with their children (Image: Instagram: danosborneofficial)

Adventure Island Southend - The Only Way Is Essex stars love to visit the seafront hot spot for a day out and to meet their fans, a number of the cast have been seen at the park including James Argent and Joey Essex.

Crowds - Towie stars at Adventure Island

Have we missed any? Let us know in the comments.