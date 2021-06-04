A SHOCKED family "feared the worst" after their poor pooch needed surgery after he was bitten on the genitals by a venomous snake.

Lauren Prior, 34, was cooking when she noticed the family's two-year-old Springer Spaniel, Billy, was struggling to breathe.

The mum of two, from Gosfield, rushed Billy, to the vets in Witham where they gave him treatment, suspecting the injuries were the result of a sting.

The family hadn't seen what caused the injury.

Billy was rushed to the Catley Cross vets in Halstead (Catley Cross Veterinary Clinic)

But, after returning home, the next day Lauren said Billy's genitals had "swelled to the size of grapefruit."

Billy was again rushed to the vets - the Catley Cross clinic in Halstead.

Vets immediately diagnosed the injures as a snake bite.

Unluckily, a venomous adder had bitten Billy on the genitals.

Vets had to surgically remove dead tissue caused by the venom (Catley Cross Veterinary Clinic)

Lauren, partner Adam, 33, and kids Ryan, 14 and Isabel, 10, feared the worst after finding out the bite could cause organ failure and that Billy would need surgery to remove the dead tissue.

Nearly a month of treatment ensued with Billy's final appointment coming on May 26.

Now Lauren is thanking the vets who saved her four-legged friend.

Billy and Lauren after the vets (Lauren Prior)

She said: "We didn’t know what had happened as we didn’t hear or see anything.

"The vet took one look at him and said it was a snake bite.

"They had told me the adder bite was toxic and could kill him by causing organ failure.

"Me and Adam and our two children feared the worst, that we may have lost him or had to put him to sleep.

"After lots of back and fourth to the vets, having surgery to remove dead tissue caused by the venom, dressing changes and closing holes bit by bit, I really cant thank Catley Cross enough for everything they have done for Billy and my family. They are an amazing team.

"He is still wary in the garden and keeps his nose to the ground."