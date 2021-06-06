CHELMSFORD is the luckiest part of Essex and one of the luckiest areas in the UK, according to new research.

According to data collated by online firm MrQ, the city is the ninth most lucky town or city in the country according to the number of wins of £1,000 plus.

The firm analysed its internal data to show where the most wins took place and measured this against the population to find the win rate per 100,000 people.

MrQ posted on its website: "So much of life is down to luck. From big life events like meeting the love of our lives, to smaller things like avoiding the rain or winning at online bingo, chance has a big part to play.

"However, nothing has more of an impact on our lives than where we’re born, and the communities we grow up in.

"These things shape who we are and what we become, but are completely out of our control.

"With this in mind, we wanted to discover which towns and cities in the UK are home to the most fortunate inhabitants.

"We tracked which towns in the country experience the highest rate of big winners of online games.

"These are wins where the lucky individual has won £1,000 or more."

Chelmsford had 16 wins of more than a grand and with a population of 118,759, this means there were 13.5 wins per 100,000 people.

The town or city which was deemed luckiest in the UK was Wigan, which came out with a score of 21.3 wins per 100,000 people.

Doncaster came second, with a score of 19.7, and Bolton third, with a score of 17.9.

Here are the top ten luckiest places in the UK:

Wigan Doncaster Bolton Lincoln Aylesbury Barnsley Crawley Bedford Chelmsford Nottingham

Only one other part of Essex made the top 50 luckiest places in the UK list.

Colchester came 21st on the list with a score of 10.1 wins per 100,000 people.

