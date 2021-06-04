A HOUSING association has completed the second phase of its new affordable eco-friendly homes development in Chelmsford.

CHP, which is based in the city, has been working with Chelmsford Council on a regeneration project in Barrack Lane, Great Waltham.

The second phase has seen two two-bed bungalows and two three-bed houses built - all available at affordable rents.

The properties have been designed to high environmental standards and feature photovoltaic solar panels and air source heat pumps to make them more eco-friendly.

Each of the bungalows also comes equipped with wet rooms, ideal for those with limited mobility.

CHP will own and manage the properties with the council nominating people to live in them.

Half will go to people from the immediate area.

Chelmsford Council provided £188,000 in funding for the project, with additional funding coming from Homes England.

CHP worked with DCH Construction on the development which has provided eight new affordable homes in total over two phases.

Carl Hockey, Growth and Partnerships Director, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to build these new homes and continue our close working partnership with Chelmsford Council.

"We’re committed to providing more high-quality affordable housing to meet local need across our region.

"These particular properties have been designed to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, reflecting our commitment to creating sustainable homes and communities.”