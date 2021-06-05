More than 500 violent or sexual offences were reported in Chelmsford in April - making it the most reported crime that month.
According to the most recent police.uk data from Essex Police there were a total of 1,601 crimes reported in Chelmsford during April 2021.
Of these 388 were anti social behaviour crimes and 551 violent or sexual offences.
There were also 124 public order offences, 96 vehicle crimes, 35 drug offences and 58 burglary offences.
Police also had 117 incidents of criminal damage or arson.
This map shows where every crime was reported as happening in April 2021.
This graph shows a breakdown of each crime by number.
It comes as figures showed violent crime has risen in Chelmsford over the last year, despite an overall drop in recorded offences.
Essex Police recorded 6,194 incidents of violent crime in Chelmsford in the 12 months to December, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 3% compared to the previous year.