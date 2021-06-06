With pubs and restauarnts back open and serving inside there is no better time to enjoy a Sunday roast.
While many pubs offered takeaway roasts during lockdown, and some have had outdoor dining since mid-April, we can finally head inside once again.
Heading to the pub for Sunday lunch is one of things people have missed the most during lockdown; putting on their Sunday best to head to the pub with friends or family to sit down and enjoy a roast, Yorkshire pudding and vegetables, all served with a healthy helping of gravy.
So we've taken a look at TripAdvisor to find the top ten rated places to enjoy a roast dinner in and around Chelmsford.
- The Rose and Crown, Great Waltham
- The Windmill Chatham Green
- Channels Bar & Brasserie
- Galvin Green Man
- The Hare at Roxwell
- The Folly Bistro
- The Fox and Goose
- The New London Restaurant & Lounge
- The Castle at Great Leighs
- The Riverside Inn