Fathers Day is now around two weeks away, but what restrictions are set to be in place and what are the rules around celebrating?

Father's Day in the UK will take place this June - right before the final step in the roadmap out of lockdown (should it go ahead as planned).

And with families looking to organise their get-togethers ahead of the big day, we've helped put together a guide on the do's and dont's when it comes to ongoing Covid restrictions.

Here's everything you need to know about Father's Day 2021.

When is Father's Day UK in 2021?

Father's Day in the UK will take place on Sunday, June 20.

What will Father's Day look like this year?

Unfortunately, with the next and final changes set for June 21 at the earliest, restrictions will remain as they are now for this year's Fathers Day.

This however does mean indoor hospitality and household mixing is allowed.

If you're not able to get together on the day and are planning to celebrate from June 21 onwards, by which point the Government hopes to "remove all legal limits on social contact", this means any number of people can meet up both indoors and outside.

However, changes have been thrown into doubt by the growing threat of the Indian variant.

Despite all three stages going ahead as planned, it is currently unknown whether the final step will take place on June 21.

When is Father's Day celebrated around the world?

Father's Day is a day of honoring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society, according to Wikipdedia.

In some countries, the date of Mother's Day is based on seasons or times of the year, falling on different dates in the US and the UK.

However, Father’s Day always falls on the third Sunday in June in the UK, the US and Canada.

In Australia and New Zealand, Father’s Day is celebrated on the first day of Spring, which falls on the first Sunday of September.

Brazil celebrate Father’s Day on the second Sunday in August, while many Roman Catholic countries - including Spain, Portugal, and Italy - celebrate Father’s Day on the Feast of St. Joseph.

The holiday falls on March 19 each year.