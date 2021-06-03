A fire cadet from Chelmsford sprung into action after a man was taken ill.

Jack Good, who is based at Great Baddow Fire Station, has been thanked by the man who had a suspected heart attack.

Jack, 18, was working at a Tesco store in Chelmsford when he was made aware of a man lying in the road outside having been taken ill.

He said: "The training I've received as a Fire Cadet kicked in. I rushed out to help the man; he was short of breath and very disorientated and unwell.

"I helped the man inside to better assess him and called 999 for an ambulance. I got a first aid kit and a defibrillator ready and called for a colleague, who is a former Air Cadet and also had first aid training, to help me.

"We made the gentleman comfortable and monitored him using his Apple watch to keep an eye on his heart rate, as well as checking his pulse and breathing.

"We kept him calm and asked questions to get his symptoms which included chest pains, pins and needles in his arms, shortness of breath, sweats and chills."

When the ambulance arrived, Jack and his colleague handed the man to the paramedics.

The man made a swift recovery and returned to the store a few days later with a card and chocolates to say thank you.

Jack said: "I was proud that I could use the training I received at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service to help my community."

Jack, one of more than 160 Fire Cadets in Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, has been given an award by his day job bosses for his quick-thinking and professionalism.

Jack was nominated for Tesco's Gold Superstar award, one of the highest accolades a colleague can receive, and had a Zoom call form regional managers and Tesco's Chief Executive.

Donna Bentley MBE, Community Development and Safeguarding Manager at Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "We're so proud of Jack's actions and are so pleased that he was able to use his Fire Cadet training to help - he is a credit to himself and our Service.