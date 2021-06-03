PART of the A12 has been closed after a lorry struck a bridge.

The dual carriageway is closed Londonbound after the HGV hit a bridge between junction 15, Three Mile Hill, and Junction 13, Ingatestone, this morning.

Traffic is queuing back as far as Galleywood.

Queues are also building up through Ingatestone High Street, the B1002, as people divert from the A12.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.