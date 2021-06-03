Part of the A12 will be closed each night next week as part of ongoing repairs.

Highways England will be carrying out survey work between junction 19 at Boreham and junction 15 at Webb Farm.

The work will take place each night between 9pm and 5am and motorists will be diverted through Chelmsford.

The southbound carriageway will be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights, while the northbound side will be shut on Thursday, Friday and Monday (June 14) nights.

Survey work is being carried out as part of a repair scheme which is seeing Highways England repair and upgrade the concrete surface on the A12, which are nearly 50 years old.

It will predominantly see potholes and cracking repaired, though some resurfacing may also take place.

Highways England says the work will extend the life of the road surface by another 10 years.

The A12 in red and diversion route in blue

The diversion route in place during the southbound closures is:

Drivers heading south should leave the A12 at junction 19 Boreham Interchange and join the A130.

Follow the A130 and then join the A1016.

Follow the A1016 and then join the A414.

Follow the A414 to re-join the A12 at junction 15. A signed diversion route will be in place.

The diversion route for the northbound closures is:

Northbound Diversion Route Drivers heading north should leave the A12 at junction 15 and join the A414.

Follow the A414 and then join the A1016 (Westway).

Follow the A1016 and then join the A130 to re-join the A12 at J19 Boreham Interchange. A signed diversion route will be in place.