A takeaway firm has spoken of its delight at making the regional final of the British Takeaway Awards as it prepares to open a new takeaway unit in a town centre.

Burgers, Wings & Ribs, which launched inside a converted double decker bus back in May last year in Grange Way, Colchester, is one of five finalists to make the shortlist in the south east region.

The finalists were voted through to this stage by the public and are now in the running to win Best Takeaway in their area.

They're each also in with a chance to win the coveted Best Takeaway in Britain award after the finals in September.

Colchester resident Jack Shaw, 32, who set up the firm with business partners Neil Austin and Olympian boxer Josh Kelly, said: "We are really proud of getting this far and I would like to think we have got a chance of winning.

"Having looked at some of the competition I think we are pretty unique.

"We have made a few mistakes but we are one of the fastest growing food brands in the country.

"Just to be up for the award was enough in our first year."

Buzzing - Jack Shaw, Josh Kelly and Neil Austin

Burgers, Wings & Ribs has grown rapidly since starting out and has expanded from Colchester to other parts of the east.

The bus has now moved to Ipswich, but the firm offers food at the Bricklayers Arms, in Bergholt Road, Colchester.

A new takeaway unit is also opening in Church Walk in the town centre this Friday.

Food is also available at The Garrison Tavern in Chelmsford High Street.

Mr Shaw said: "We are now engaging 250,000 people a week on social media, we are selling 1.6 tonnes of chicken wings every month and we have a lot of happy customers.

"I am extremely grateful for all the support of our customers and the hard work of all our staff.

"I am hoping now we're in the final Colchester gets behind us.

"The business was started by people in Colchester and we employ people in Colchester."

Visit www.thebtas.co.uk/finalists or burgerswingsandribs.co.uk.