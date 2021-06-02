POLICE have seized an e-scooter after stopping a rider in Chelmsford.

Essex Police's Chelmsford team confiscated the vehicle from a member of the public on Tuesday evening.

Officers said he ignored advice and decided to use the vehicle just seconds after being spoken to.

He has also been issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A spokesman said: "This e-scooter was seized tonight after the rider ignored advice from officers and decided to use it 20 seconds later.

"Amazingly he was also giving a lift to a young child and using his mobile phone.

"The rider has now lost this e-scooter and will be receiving a fixed penalty notice in the post."