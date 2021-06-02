TWO people have been arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs after being stopped in Chelmsford.

Officers from Essex Police's Chelmsford team proactively stopped the pair in the city.

A large amount of suspected class A drugs was found.

A spokesman for Essex Police Chelmsford said: "A proactive stop by Chelmsford officers has prompted in two arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a massive amount of class A drugs.

"This is why it is important that we utilise our police stop and search powers."