A nail bar and beauty salon is set to open in the Bond Street shop left vacant when Accessorize closed.

Monsoon Accessorize closed 35 stores last year, including its shop in the Chelmsford shopping centre, after it entered administration.

It meant the store did not reopen after the first lockdown.

But planning documents have now revealed Dubai-based brand NBAR is looking to open in the shopping complex.

Aquila, owners of Bond Street, told planners the brand has 20 sites worldwide and hopes to add Chelmsford to the list.

The planning document said: “It is intended that the unit will trade under the name ‘NBAR’ and will be operated by a franchisee of that company.

“Launched in 2001, NBAR is a Dubai based operator offering a broad range of treatments including manicures, pedicures, waxing, threading and massage, in a high quality environment.”

“They now have plans for a number of outlets in the UK including a flagship until in Marylebone in the West End of London.

“The Chelmsford unit would be one of the first locations in the country to commence trading.”

The final decision will rest with Chelmsford City Council planners.

The planning document added: “The grant of consent for the use applied for will allow the early reoccupation of one of the smaller scheme units with a quality occupier whose brand is considered to be fully consistent with the occupancy and customer profile of the scheme.”