FOODIES will be able to enjoy a sausage and cider festival when it comes to Chelmsford this summer for the first time.

The event will be held at Admirals Park, Chelmsford, on September 17.

Attendees will be able to enjoy variety of delicious sausages which organisers say you won't find in your local supermarket.

This includes everything from cranberry and Stilton to traditional Bratwurst.

There will also be a host of interesting cider flavours on the list of tipples available.

There will be more than 30 different craft ciders from around the world and 15 different types of sausage.

For those who don't drink cider there will also be beer, gin, and soft drinks.

Read more >> Pub to launch fire pit menu inspired by South America (and it sounds amazing!)

A spokesman said: "We are extremely happy to announce that Sausage & Cider Fest is coming to Chelmsford for the VERY FIRST TIME!!

"Enjoy incredible live music while enjoying a pint or two of our many delicious craft ciders on offer plus beers, Gin and Prosecco as well!

"We love real cider and scour all corners of the UK looking for the finest cider money can buy - and bring it to your door for you to taste, savour and enjoy with your friends, alongside great sausages and fine music.

"There will also be a huge variety of delicious sausages, definitely not the standard bangers you would find in your local supermarket. We source the finest butchers sausages and those with a little twist too!"

Read more >> The pubs in Chelmsford needing a landlord (and how much it'll cost you to take them on)

There will be competitions on the day including an eating contest as well as live music from tribute acts and DJs.

Only over 18s can attend the event which runs from 6pm to 11pm.

Early bird tickets start from £12.50 and prices range up to £35.

Visit sausageandciderfest.co.uk