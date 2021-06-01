Tesco has issued an emergency product recall on an item after important allergy advice was left off the packaging.

The product, a Tesco home brand item, is being recalled because it may contain milk.

The Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4x110ml product recall was issued last month.

The product recall is aimed at anyone with a milk allergy or a milk intolerance.

The recall said: "We are recalling packs of Tesco Free From Toffee &Vanilla Cones 4x110ml, with a best before end date of 07/2022.

"This is because they may contain milk, which is not declared on the packaging.

"Product batches affected Tesco Free From Toffee & Vanilla Cones 4x110ml, Best before end: 07/2022, Batch code: L10233L1.

"If you have an allergy or intolerance to milk, or follow a vegan diet, do not eat the affected product.

"Instead, return it to a Tesco store where a full refund will be given."

Anyone who wishes to return the product has been told they can take it to their nearest Tesco store for a full refund.

There are more than 15 branches of the supermarket chain across Cumbria.

Contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.