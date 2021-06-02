A pub will be bringing the flavour of South America to Chelmsford.

Chefs Eduardo Barsotti and Luciana Berry have teamed up to bring a new flavour to The White Hart Inn, in Margaretting Tye.

The menu will feature grilled meats and vegetables cooked over the embers of charcoal and wood flame on a custom made South American fire pit.

Cordon Bleu trained chef Eduardo arrives at pub with years of hospitality experience including his two restaurants, Omnino and Omnino Brazilian BBQ in London.

The team will be cooking with Argentine beef, Australian Wagyu, American prime and British organic including picanha, ribeye, sirloin and fillet.

Many ingredients on the menu are from Essex suppliers including fish, asparagus, and Maldon Salt.

This inlcudes their churros with smoked Maldon Sea Salt Caramel.

Cooking on a custom-made traditional grill and firepit, the menu features classic South American barbecue dishes such beef and olive empanadas, salsichas (sausages) with chimichurri and smoked chicken wings.

Guests will also be able to feast on Essex asparagus or try the ‘Catch of the Day’ fish and chips when the new menu launches on Saturday.

South American barbecue, popular in Brazil and Argentina, is a hearty and ancient style of cooking that originated as the cuisine of the gauchos who herded cattle across the great plains of South America.

Eduardo said: “Cooking alfresco over fire is a way of life in Brazil and deeply ingrained in our culture.

"This hearty and ancient style of cooking originated as the cuisine of the gauchos who herded cattle across the great plains of South America and grilled meats over the embers of charcoal and wood flame.

"We are so excited to launch our alfresco Brazilian barbecue pits at The White Hart Inn, it’s all about the fire and flavour.”

The South American barbecue menu can also be enjoyed in The White Hart Inn’s alfresco dining pods.

Alongside the barbecue menu is a new a la carte and Sunday menu which has been designed by Eduardo.