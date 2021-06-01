A PUBLIC consultation is set to take place for a new solar energy farm.

The consultation will discuss updated proposals for Longfield Solar Farm, north of the A12 between Boreham and Hatfield Peverel.

Plans were announced last year by a joint venture of EDF Renewables UK and Padero Solar.

The solar farm would have the potential to generate enough renewable electricity to meet the needs of up to 96,000 households.

Spokesman James Pateman said: “We are grateful to everyone who took part in our last round of consultation. Since then, we have considered all of the comments we received, continued our environmental surveys and developed our plans in more detail.

“We’re proposing Longfield Solar Farm to help the UK meet its ambitious targets to source low carbon, renewable energy generation and meet its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“We have also put real effort into ensuring that our proposals have a positive impact for the local environment and community.

“We are very much looking forward to revealing more about our proposals and discussing them with the local community.”

Read more:

The developer will explain how it has responded to feedback from the initial consultation last year, including confirmation that the farm will connect to the National Grid at Bulls Lodge substation and more detail on how the project will work to enhance the local environment.

Residents will also be able to view a virtual exhibition online.

Visit longfieldsolarfarm.co.uk.