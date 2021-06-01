HUNDREDS of people gathered for a ‘Free Palestine’ protest in Chelmsford to raise awareness of renewed violence in the Middle East.

The protest is among many others held across the country over the past months following further violent disputes between Israel and Palestine.

The conflict prompted residents to come forward and stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine at 2pm on Saturday, organised by the Chelmsford Muslim Society.

On Saturday, at 2pm, a crowd of about 400 people gathered outside Shire Hall, in Tindal Square, to protest.

Read more:

Ruqayyah Khan, who was at the event, said the world has remained silent for too long on the issue.

“Social media has generated countless protests in combatting injustice and now, finally, the ongoing injustice in Palestine is now, more than ever, being actively tackled with the free Palestine movement,” she said.

“The movement was created by regular folk within the community who genuinely care about the rights of other human beings, not Politicians who stutter neutral words in fear of being reprimanded.

Picture: Daniel Despinoiu

“It promotes a peaceful, yet powerful, resistance against Israeli occupation of Palestinian Land by illegal settlers. It is important to remember that the Israeli government and its operation does not reflect the Jewish people.”

She went on: “This situation is not a religious issue; Jews, Christians and Muslims alike reside within Palestine - rather this is a humanitarian crisis.

“Human tragedies are unfolding right before our eyes, who are we to remain silent? History has taught us to speak up. Use your voice, whether that be at a protest or on social media.

“We organised the protest within a week and the turnout of 400 people in such a short space of time tells you the strength of feeling to the human injustice people feel.”