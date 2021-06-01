Emergency services rushed to help a casualty who had fallen off the sea wall in Burnham.
Ambulance crews and the South Woodham Ferrers Coastguard were called to High Street after the inicident yesterday afternoon at about 2.10pm.
A coastguard spokesman said: "Tasked at 14:10 to assist East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust with a casualty who had fallen on the sea wall just off the High Street Burnham on Crouch.
"On arrival, ambulance crew were attending to the casualty, and Coastguard officers setup a cordon to provide some space for ambulance staff and maintain privacy and dignity.
"We hope the casualty makes a speedy recovery."
-
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, or follow us on Facebook
Have you got a story for us? Contact our newsdesk at rebecca.creed@newsquest.co.uk.