We are now back enjoying a drink both inside and outside at our favourite pubs.

But have you ever wondered what it would be like if you were standing behind the bar instead?

Well, if you've found yourself entertaining that idea, now could be time to give it a try as there are plenty of watering holes around Chelmsford which are currently up for grabs.

With a bit of cash behind you there are a number of tenancy agreements - where you pay the rent, bills and staff costs - available.

And, in many cases, private accommodation is included - so if could be getting a home as well as a business.

Here are a selection of what's out there according to the findmypub.com website.

NB: All information was available on the website on the day of publication

Compasses

Address: Broomfield Road, Chelmsford

Ingoing cost: £41,750

Rent: £35,693

Type: Lease

Accommodation: N/A

Details: The Compasses is located on a busy main road just outside of Chelmsford city centre; its updated exterior and offering will be a fantastic pull for customers going into or out of the centre. A refurbishment is set to take place. The transformational refurbishment will create an exceptional pub capable of trading at all points of the day. The modern sports area will appeal to local customers and sports teams looking for a casual space to relax in and play pool or darts. Meanwhile, the bar and lounge will create a versatile venue for any occasion, whilst the external area will give the pub year-round appeal. The pub also houses letting rooms, which can be improved to create a further income stream.

Read more >>> The 5 best bars and pubs in Chelmsford - and they are now all open

Black Bull

Address: Main Road, Margaretting, Ingatestone

Ingoing cost: £36,875

Rent: £22,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation is large and consists of four bedrooms, lounge, dining room, bathroom and separate toilet.

Details: The pub's trade is split roughly 50/50 between wet and dry sales. The pub encourages local groups and clubs to use their facilities and is home to a local darts and local dominos club, who meet regularly. Externally, there is a large beer garden, which is well used during the summer months and could be utilised further to build trade.

Read more >> ‘Nightmare’ traffic restrictions ‘will cause chaos in the heart of Chelmsford’

Red Lion

Address: Main Road, Margaretting , Ingatestone

Ingoing cost: £35,650

Rent: £35,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation is generally in good condition and consists of two double bedrooms, kitchen, lounge, separate toilet and bathroom. There is also an office.

Details: The Red Lion is a beautiful red brick, period property full of character and charm. The site benefits from a 70/30 split in favour of food sales. The trade space consists of a central bar servery separated into three dining areas, offering fifty covers. There is a trade kitchen to the rear. Externally the pub has a fantastic beer garden as well as parking for thirty vehicles.

Griffin

Address: Main Road, Danbury, Chelmsford

Ingoing cost: £43,725

Rent: £50,000

Type: Tenancy

Accommodation: The private accommodation is well decorated and maintained to a good standard and consists of one single and two double bedrooms, lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Details: This beautiful pub sits in an ideal location with a modern inviting interior. Internally you have one main bar in the middle of the pub with dining areas around it, there is a large function room on site, The outside offers seating for customers and a large car park is situated on a busy main road.