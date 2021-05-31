Up to two more cases of the Indian variant of coronavirus have been detected in Chelmsford, new figures reveal.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said up to three-quarters of new coronavirus cases nationally are the Indian variant, though he stressed the vaccines are helping to keep hospital admissions down.

Public Health England has been tracking the spread of the B.1.617.2 mutation – which originated in India – by testing positive Covid-19 cases across the country for an "S-gene".

The gene is not present in the dominant Kent variant, which was responsible for a surge in cases over the winter, but is present in other variants of concern, including those from India.

Scientists have determined that the vast majority of the S-gene specimens identified across England are the Indian variant.

PHE data shows two positive cases of the S-gene were identified in Chelmsford by May 25, from samples taken in the week to May 21.

This came after the health body identified two cases the week before.

The majority of areas in England have now reported at least one case.

Read more:

The data shows 11,403 S-gene positive cases were recorded in England between the start of March and May 25.

Of these, 1,301 were in the East of England – the third largest proportion of England's nine regions, but well behind the North West, where there were around 5,700 cases.

Recent PHE analysis found that the proportion of confirmed Indian variant specimens among S gene positives nationally is 97 per cent.

During a recent Downing Street press conference, Mr Hancock said: "The latest estimates are that more than half and potentially as many as three-quarters of all new cases are now of this variant.

"As we set out our road map we always expected cases to rise, we must remain vigilant.

“The aim, of course, is to break the link to hospitalisations and deaths so that cases alone no longer require stringent restrictions on people’s lives.”

Chelmsford has reported several cases of the Indian variant so far, the highest number in Essex.