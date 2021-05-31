A MAN has been charged in connection with an assault where two men suffered stab wounds.
It was reported that the two men, aged in their 20s, were attacked at High Street, Brentwood.
One was inside a property and the other in the street outside – at around 1.20 am on Saturday.
Connor Webb, 24, of Pedro Street, London, E5, has been charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 1 June.
Read more:
- Brentwood High Street: Road closed after double stabbing
- Firefighters on scene of Clacton caravan fire at Highfield Grange Holiday Park
- First look at new glamping site near north Essex Constable Park
Two men, aged 21 and 22, both from London, were arrested on suspicion of affray and bailed to return on 25 June.
Comments are closed on this article.