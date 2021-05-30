A MAN and his dog are homeless tonight after a house was destroyed in a fire caused by the embers of a bonfire.

Five fire crews - including a specialist water bowser from Corringham - battled thick black smoke and searing heat as they fought the flames.

On arrival at the property in The Chase, Boreham, near Chelmsford, crews reported that a shed and a number of outbuildings were on fire and the fire had spread to a semi-detached house.

Firefighters have been working to put out the fire in sections to prevent it spreading to the house next door.

Firefighters tackle the fire in Boreham

Three crews remain at the scene to extinguish the fire in sections and monitor hotspots.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said a man and his dog have been rendered homeless after the fire completely destroyed his house, shed and a number of outbuildings.

The house next-door has suffered some smoke damage and the occupants will be unable to return to it for a few days.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused by embers from a bonfire that had blown in the wind.

READ MORE: Good Samaritan badly hurt in Festival Leisure Park attack

Station manager Scott Meekings, incident commander said: “Firefighters have worked really hard to prevent this fire from spreading to and destroying the house next door.

“If you’re going to have a bonfire, please set it well away from sheds, fences, trees and bushes etc as the wind can carry the embers. Never leave bonfires unattended and make sure the embers have completely cooled before you leave the bonfire.”